Two people killed in a helicopter crash in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (KERO) — Two people have died following a helicopter crash in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief of Police Johnny Jennings, the crash happened just off Interstate 77. The crash occurred at about noon, Jennings said, and the two victims were pronounced deceased at the scene.

"It seems the pilot that was operating the aircraft made some diversionary moves to avoid traffic," said Chief Jennings, as the helicopter crashed just off the interstate, missing traffic and preventing additional loss of life. "That pilot is a hero in my eyes," he said.

Authorities have not confirmed what type of helicopter it was or the identities of the two victims.

The NTSB and FAA will be leading the investigation and will provide further updates.