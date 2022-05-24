U.S. confirms monkeypox case

(KERO) — The U.S. has its first confirmed case of monkeypox and at least half a dozen presumptive ones. Health experts say you don't need to panic but you should be aware of what's happening.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that causes lesions, rashes, swollen lymph nodes, and fevers. Experts say doctors need to know if a patient has these symptoms.

But here's the good news: Health officials say don't worry about this becoming the next pandemic.

Monkeypox spreads through very close contact not through the air.

"Anyone who has direct contact with the skin lesions, and anyone who has had direct contact, through sex, with the skin lesions, again, someone who's been infected is at risk, " said Dr. Raj Panjabi, senior director for Global Health, Security & Biodefense, White House National Security Council.

The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccines from its stockpile and getting it to people at high risk of infection.

The World Health Organization says smallpox vaccination also helps protect against it.

Health officials also say that contact tracing and surveillance should help contain the disease.