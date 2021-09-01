Watch
US asks Tesla how Autopilot responds to emergency vehicles

David Zalubowski/AP
This July 8, 2018, file photo, shows Tesla 2018 Model S sedans sitting on display outside a Tesla showroom in Littleton, Colo. The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system, saying it has trouble spotting parked emergency vehicles.
Posted at 2:22 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 17:22:58-04

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency wants detailed information on how Tesla’s Autopilot system detects and responds to emergency vehicles that are handling traffic crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration made the request in an 11-page letter to the electric car maker that was dated Tuesday. The letter is part of an investigation into how the company’s partially automated driving system behaves when it encounters first responder vehicles.

The agency also added a 12th crash to its probe in which a Tesla on Autopilot hit a parked Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Saturday on an interstate highway near downtown Orlando.

Tesla has to respond by Oct. 22 or seek an extension. The agency says it can fine Tesla more than $114 million if it fails to comply.

