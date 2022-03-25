Watch
US stocks end mostly higher amid another up-and-down day on Wall Street

Financial Markets Wall Street
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - The Wall St. street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Friday, March 25, wrapping up a bumpy week with more uncertainty about where to go next. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 16:24:17-04

Stocks wound up mostly higher on Wall Street Friday after another day of bouncing around as traders try to figure out what's next for the economy.

It was a fitting ending for a bumpy week that had both gains and losses for major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 wound up with a gain of 0.5% after another day of sudden movements both up and down. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended with a loss of 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%. Treasury yields rose sharply again and crude oil prices rose moderately.

Technology stocks dropped, checking gains in other places in the market. As the Associated Press reports, large tech companies have outsized values that seem to lend more weight in their ability to push the market as a whole higher or lower.

