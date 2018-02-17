Magnitude 7.5 earthquake shakes southwest Mexico

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck southeastern Mexico on Friday night, with the epicenter in the state of Oaxaca, the US Geological Survey reported.

An earthquake alert was issued in Mexico City and buildings were evacuated there, CNN's Leyla Santiago said.

No reports on injuries or damage were immediately available.

Developing story - more to come

