Warriors' Andrew Wiggins gets COVID-19 vaccine, can play in home games

Andrew Wiggins received a COVID-19 vaccine, Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr confirmed.

Kerr said the team is now 100% vaccinated.

San Francisco requires proof of vaccination at large indoor events, which includes the Chase Center, where the Warriors play.

Wiggins tried to get a religious exemption but was denied. Following the denial, he said his "back is definitely against the wall," referring to the need to get vaccinated.

Wiggins will now be allowed to play in home games.

The NBA said unvaccinated players who missed games due to local mandates would not be paid.

The league is 95% vaccinated against COVID-19, according to ESPN.