WEDDING BELLS! Man marries 40-year-old fiancé who is recovering from two strokes

PHOENIX - At the end of 2017, 40-year old Mindy Charles Benke suffered two strokes in the same week.

She is expected to be released from the hospital this week, but her fiancé, Jay, wanted to make sure she knew he was in for the long haul!

The two exchanged vows in a rehabilitation gym at the Medical City Fort Worth in Fort Worth, Texas.

The care team supplied Mindy with "something borrowed, something new and something blue" for the ceremony.

Watch the video above to see the two lovebirds say I DO!