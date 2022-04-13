White House floats E15 gas as a potential fuel solution

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — If gas prices are too high why not run your car on corn? That's a big oversimplification of why the White House is allowing more ethanol in gas this summer.

But, the question is a good start for laying out the pros and cons of what's called "E15 gas."

The latest White House idea to reduce gas prices involves an emergency waiver from the Environmental Protection Agency. It allows year-round sales of fifteen percent ethanol blend gasoline.

Ethanol comes from plants like corn, so its biggest advantage is price. Experts say E15 gas could be up to ten cents a gallon cheaper than regular fuel right now.

READ ALSO: Krispy Kreme sells dozen doughnuts for same price as gallon of gas

But, the EPA has a reason for capping ethanol content at ten percent during the summer. It creates more smog than normal gas because it evaporates faster and reacts with sunlight. Summer weather can make that worse.

Meanwhile, good news for U.S. commuters as the cost of filling up is going down.

According to AAA, the nationwide average for a gallon of regular gas Tuesday morning is just under $4.10. That's an eight-cent dip from last week and a 23-cent decrease from last month.

Analysts say falling oil prices and oil reserve releases have helped this downward trend. But those numbers aren't as impactful for California drivers.

Currently, California's gas is still the highest in the nation.