Police officer shot in southern France, AP reports

Google Earth map of Montpellier, France.
A police officer has been shot in southern France, according to The Associated Press.
Police are surrounding a supermarket in Montpellier, France during a possible hostage-taking situation, multiple outlets reported.
BREAKING: Police surround supermarket in southern France amid possible hostage-taking after the shooting of a police officer.— The Associated Press (@AP) March 23, 2018
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
