Police officer shot in southern France, AP reports

4:06 AM, Mar 23, 2018

Google Earth map of Montpellier, France. 

A police officer has been shot in southern France, according to The Associated Press.

Police are surrounding a supermarket in Montpellier, France during a possible hostage-taking situation, multiple outlets reported. 

 

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

