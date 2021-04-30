23ABC Interview: Dr. Ivy Cargile, analyzing the president's speech

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — 23ABC spoke to local political analyst Dr. Ivy Cargile from CSUB Thursday evening for her perspective on the president's speech Wednesday night.
23ABC Interview: Dr. Ivy Cargile analyzes the president's speech
One of the topics Dr. Cargile was excited to talk about was the possible future of Pell Grants for local university students.
One of the things that caught my attention was the fact they are looking to increase the Pell Grants. As a first-generation college student and a student who had to work and put herself through school because my parents couldn't afford to put me through school. Pell Grants really helped me. I was a student at the time when Pell Grants weren't slashed like they are now in terms of the budget. So the Biden administration recognizes this and they are looking to increase the amount of money given to college students who need it for purposes of being able to finance their education.
