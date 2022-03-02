23ABC political analyst, CSUB professor discusses President Joe Biden's State of the Union address

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — President Joe Biden gave his first state of the union address to a divided Congress while trying to find common ground by repeatedly denouncing Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The president also touched on COVID, his agenda, and the infrastructure plan.

After the address, 23ABC spoke with political analyst and California State University Bakersfield political science professor Ivy Cargile about the speech. She said that while he touched on a number of topics she believes one of his goals was to get his supporters thinking about the midterm elections this year.

"I think that part of the reason he did go in on so many topics, like even prescription drugs, and obviously he covered the invasion of Russia on Ukraine. But I feel like in hindsight he's covering all those things because of the low polling numbers that have just been released in regards to his first year and really trying to grab the attention of the different groups and the different constituencies that tend to show up for the Democrats."

Cargile added that Biden also took the opportunity to point out he has followed through on a campaign promise: nominating the first-ever black woman to the Supreme Court.

Kern County leaders react to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address

In Kern County, local leaders gave their responses to the president's address. Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy issued a statement about the president's address. It read in part "President Biden’s State of the Union was out of touch. He painted a rosy picture of our nation while failing to fully acknowledge the challenges that our communities are facing created by his failed policies."

Congressman David Valadao voiced a similar opinion, saying he was glad to hear the president's support for Ukraine, but "the president did not offer meaningful solutions to the many issues impacting Central Valley families."

Valadao also mentioned the need for Biden to address how energy and oil will impact California communities.

Assemblyman Vince Fong also offered a statement, writing in part "Californians are rightfully concerned about the direction of our nation."

Fong added that the resolution to some of the state's issues is investing in the supply chain and domestic energy.

