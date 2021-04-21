Watch
Bill to reveal names of recall signers won't move ahead

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CA - JANUARY 31: California Governor Jerry Brown delivers the State of the State address at the California State Capitol on January 31, 2011 in Sacramento, California. One month after taking office, Gov. Brown delivered the State of the State address to a joint session of the California State legislature. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
California State Capitol in Sacramento, California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal to let California politicians targeted by recall efforts see who signed petitions to oust them will not move forward this year.

State Sen. Josh Newman says he pulled his bill Tuesday because of the charged atmosphere around the likely recall against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. His bill would not have passed early enough to affect the Newsom recall.

But supporters of that effort said it would violate citizen privacy and intimidate voters. Newman, a Democrat, says the atmosphere made it hard to have a “thoughtful discussion."

