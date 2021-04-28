CDC releases mask guidelines, president reminds Americans the pandemic isn't over

(KERO) — Changes have arrived for wearing a mask outside.

CDC rolled out new guidance for vaccinated people about when they can take their masks off in public.

There are many situations where fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask, particularly if they are outdoors. If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated or dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows, if you're vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked.

But, in light of those changes the president addressed the nation to let people know that the pandemic is not over.

Tuesday, President Biden advised people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 despite the progress we're making.

“The bottom line is clear, if you're vaccinated, you can do more things, more safely, both outdoors as well as indoors. So, for those who haven't gotten their vaccination yet, especially if you're younger, or thinking you don't need it, this is another great reason to go get vaccinated. Now."

President Biden also addressed the increasingly dire COVID-19 situation in India, saying the U.S. is prepared to send resources to the country.

California officials have already announced it will send resources to India as well.