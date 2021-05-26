GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemn Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — The GOP is once again in the spotlight. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is defending comments she made comparing House mask rules to the Holocaust.

Her original comment came Friday. Speaking on the Christian Broadcasting Network, the Georgia Republican compared wearing a mask in Congress to Jews being forced to wear gold stars during World War II in Nazi-occupied regions of Europe. That was in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expanding a mandate to wear face coverings in the Capitol.

On Tuesday, Greene doubled down on what she said. The freshman Republican tweeted: "I never compared it to the Holocaust - only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years."

Leaders of her own Republican party have since spoken out against her original comment, including local representative and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy stating "Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. Let me be clear: the House Republican conference condemns this language."