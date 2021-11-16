Watch
Kern County Elections Office to officially present results of recall election

Posted at 6:29 AM, Nov 16, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Elections Office is scheduled to officially present the Board of Supervisors with the results from September's recall election on Tuesday.

According to the elections office, 61% of the county voted to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and 38% voted to keep him in office.

About half of registered Kern County voters cast a ballot with 176,000 of those votes were vote by mail.

The state officially certified the results of the election last month and Gov. Newsom will finish out his term which ends next year.

