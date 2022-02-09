Republican leaders Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy differ on RNC resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The top two Republican leaders in Congress were at odds Tuesday over the Republican National Committee's recent resolution that formally censured GOP Reps Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Both serve on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke out during a press conference Tuesday.

"Well let me give you my view on what happened on January the 6th. We all were here. We saw what happened. It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election from one administration to the next. That’s what it was."

Meanwhile, local congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defended the RNC's use of the phrase "legitimate political discourse" claiming that what the RNC had been referring to were six RNC members who had been subpoenaed by the House panel, not the insurrection itself. McCarthy said those people weren't even in D.C. that day. They were in Florida.

However, the recent RNC resolution makes no mention of the matter that McCarthy spoke about. Instead, it condemned Cheney and Kinzinger for engaging in the "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse."

McCarthy was later seen avoiding reporters and any follow-up questions as he left the House floor.

