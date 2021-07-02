Speaker Nancy Pelosi names members of Capitol riot investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KERO) — The investigation into the deadly Capitol riots continues as leaders on both sides of the aisle are arguing about who should spearhead the probe.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly threatened to strip any Republican representative of their committee assignments if they serve on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's committee to investigate the Capitol riot.

Pelosi formed the committee after Senate Republicans blocked a bi-partisan commission.

At his news conference on Thursday McCarthy denied that claim but said it would be shocking if any members of the GOP decided to work with Pelosi.

"Let me be very clear. I am not threatening anybody with committee assignments. What I'm saying is it is shocking to me that if a person is a Republican they get committee assignments from the Republican Congress and they accept committee assignments from Speaker Pelosi - that's unprecedented."

McCarthy addresses January 6th committee appointments

Pelosi announced her appointees which are made up of fellow Democrats and ousted Republican Liz Cheney.

Once the number three ranking Republican in the House, Cheney was ousted from her leadership position by a majority of her party members for stating former President Donald Trump incited the insurrection by falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen from him. On Thursday she released a statement saying "I'm honored. What happened on January 6th can never happen again. Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable."

GOP leadership was caught off guard. McCarthy addressed the nomination during his weekly press conference.

"I was shocked she would accept something from Speaker Pelosi. It would seem to me since I didn't hear from her maybe she's closer to her than us."

House Minority Leader McCarthy is allowed to appoint five Republicans to this committee, in consultation with Speaker Pelosi, but it's unclear if he'll do so. Plus, Pelosi could veto his choices.