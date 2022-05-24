$1.6 million Powerball ticket set to expire

(KERO) — The California Lottery said a winning Powerball ticket bought in November in Sacramento is set to expire Thursday, May 26th.

The prize for $1,675,676 will expire if it's not claimed by Thursday. If no one submits the winning ticket, the money will go to California public schools.

The ticket was purchased at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli, at 7107 South Land Park Drive, in Sacramento for the Saturday, Nov. 27th, 2021, draw. The ticket matched five of the six winning numbers, only missing the red Powerball number.

The winning numbers for that night were 8-32-55-64-66 with a Powerball number of 10.

Since the prize expires Thursday, the Lottery is asking people to double check any Powerball tickets they might be hanging onto. If you believe you have a winning ticket, you'll need to fill out a California Lottery claim form. Claim forms are also available at all nine Lottery district offices or at Lottery retailers.

You can submit a signed claim form (along with the winning ticket) in person at any California Lottery District Office, or you can mail your documents to the following address: California Lottery Headquarters, 730 North 10th Street, Sacramento, CA 95811.