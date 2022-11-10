10 people swept away by floodwaters in California, 1 dead

ONTARIO, Calif. (KERO) — One person was killed and four others are missing and presumed dead after officials say 10 people were swept away in a rush of floodwaters in Ontario. This is a result of the storm that dumped heavy rain across Southern California this week.

Authorities received calls about multiple people in a wash Tuesday. A swift water rescue team was dispatched to the area and conducted searches up and down the body of water.

According to officials, five of the people have been rescued and at least one body was found. Now a recovery operation is underway to find the four still missing.

All 10 people who were swept away are believed to have been in a homeless encampment, sleeping under a bridge when the flood waters came rushing down the channel.

Though the operation is characterized as recovery efforts authorities say it remains unknown if the missing people were able to get out of the water and walk away or if they lost their lives.