$18M settlement in fatal LA Lamborghini crash involving teen

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys say the family of a woman killed when a 17-year-old driver crashed his father’s Lamborghini into her car in Los Angeles has reached an $18.85 million settlement in the case.

Monique Munoz was on her way home from work Feb. 17, 2021, when the Lamborghini SUV driven by Brendan Khuri ran a red light.

Prosecutors said Khuri had been swerving in and out lanes at more more than 100 mph just prior to colliding with Munoz’s car.

The 32-year-old died at the scene.

Khuri pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and was sentenced to juvenile camp.