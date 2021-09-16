2 Bay Area school systems mull vaccine mandates for students

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The boards of the San Francisco Bay Area’s two largest school districts are set to vote next week on whether to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19 for all staff and students age 12 and older.

Board members for West Contra Unified will vote on the policy Tuesday, while board members for Oakland's public school system plan to take up the proposal Wednesday. If approved, the districts would become the first in Northern California to issue one of the toughest anti-COVID mandates.

Recently, the public school systems in Los Angeles and Culver City in Southern California required shots for eligible students.

