2 Bay Area school systems mull vaccine mandates for students

Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Posted at 12:29 PM, Sep 16, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The boards of the San Francisco Bay Area’s two largest school districts are set to vote next week on whether to mandate vaccinations against COVID-19 for all staff and students age 12 and older.

Board members for West Contra Unified will vote on the policy Tuesday, while board members for Oakland's public school system plan to take up the proposal Wednesday. If approved, the districts would become the first in Northern California to issue one of the toughest anti-COVID mandates.

Recently, the public school systems in Los Angeles and Culver City in Southern California required shots for eligible students.

