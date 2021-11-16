Watch
2 killed, 2 hurt in head-on crash in Southern California

Posted at 1:50 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 16:50:40-05

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and two others were injured in a fiery head-on collision between a car and a semi-truck in Southern California.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday at a curve along Grimes Canyon Road in Moorpark.

California Highway Patrol Officer Ryan Ayers said speed was likely a factor in the collision involving a Toyota sedan and a semi towing a dump trailer.

Of the three occupants in the Toyota, two died at the scene and one sustained major injuries. The driver of the semi was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

The incident is under investigation.

