2 remain hospitalized after deadly San Diego shooting

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say four people who were wounded in a deadly San Diego “ghost gun" shooting are expected to recover but two remain hospitalized.

Police say 68-year-old Steven Ely of San Diego and 27-year-old Vincent Gazzani of Perrineville, New Jersey, are in stable condition Monday. Two of Gazzani's friends from New Jersey were treated for arm wounds.

Authorities arrested Travis Sarreshteh on suspicion of murder and attempted murder for what they call an unprovoked attack Thursday in the Gaslamp Quarter. He is suspected of killing 28-year-old Justice Boldin, a valet at a