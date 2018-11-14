3 firefighters injured in Woolsey Fire

Haze
Park Billow, 27, sprays water on the hot spots in his backyard as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Authorities announced Friday that a quarter of a million people are under evacuation orders as wind-whipped flames rage through scenic areas west of Los Angeles and burn toward the sea. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
3 firefighters have been injured in the Woolsey Fire, according to the latest Cal Fire update.
The Woolsey Fire has spread to 97,260 acres and is currently 47% contained. 2 people have died in the fire.
No word yet on the extent or cause of the firefighters' injuries.
4 wildfires are now covering over 236,000 acres across the state, according to the recent Cal Fire updates.
3 wildfires burning across California have covered more than 225,000 acres, according to recent updates by Cal Fire.
