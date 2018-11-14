3 firefighters injured in Woolsey Fire

Sydney Isenberg
9:11 AM, Nov 14, 2018
42 mins ago
woolsey fire | cal fire | firefighter | injuries

Park Billow, 27, sprays water on the hot spots in his backyard as the Woolsey Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Authorities announced Friday that a quarter of a million people are under evacuation orders as wind-whipped flames rage through scenic areas west of Los Angeles and burn toward the sea. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Ringo H.W. Chiu
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

3 firefighters have been injured in the Woolsey Fire, according to the latest Cal Fire update.

The Woolsey Fire has spread to 97,260 acres and is currently 47% contained. 2 people have died in the fire.

No word yet on the extent or cause of the firefighters' injuries. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

State News