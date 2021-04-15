3 people pulled from ocean off Imperial Beach Pier

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Lifeguards pulled three people from rough waters off the Imperial Beach Pier early Thursday morning, but authorities said one of the three died at the hospital.

At around 12:30 a.m., lifeguards and other emergency personnel were called to the IB Pier, at Seacoast Drive, in response to reports of people in the water in need of help.

ABC 10News learned a man was with two of his friends on the pier when he fell into the water. Fearing he would be swept away, the friends -- identified as a brother and sister -- jumped into the ocean in an attempt to save him.

Lifeguards arrived and hoisted the man out of the water. He was unconscious as emergency crews performed CPR. The unconscious man was rushed to the hospital, but ABC 10News learned he passed away a short time after arrival.

The brother and sister were pulled from the choppy surf by lifeguards and treated at the scene. They did not appear to be injured.

A sheriff’s sergeant at the scene told ABC 10News they believe alcohol was a factor in the incident.