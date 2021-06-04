3-year-old dies in Visalia after being left in a car in triple-digit heat

VISALIA, Calif. (KERO) — Police in Visalia say a 28-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after she left her 3-year-old daughter in a car for three hours during triple-digit heat.

Officers and family members attempted CPR on the child until she was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to ABC 7, "Detectives believe the young girl was left in the vehicle for about three hours when the temperature in Visalia was about 100 degrees. Police say the 3-year-old's mother, Eustajia Mojica Dominguez was 'tending to a marijuana grow' at the time the toddler was left inside the vehicle."

This is the car Jessica was in. Police say doors were shut, windows were up during those 2.5-3 hrs. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/qt1Bn4aQNN — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) June 4, 2021

Investigators found 125 pounds of marijuana plants and approximately 425 pounds of processed marijuana at the mother's home. Three other children, ages 15, 11 and nine months, we are also found in the home and were turned over to child welfare.

Mojica for involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment. Four other adults at the home were charged with child endangerment.