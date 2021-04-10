Watch
4 gray whales found dead in San Francisco Bay Area in 9 days

AP
This Thursday, April 8, 2021 photo provided by the Marine Mammal Center shows an adult female gray whale that washed up on Muir Beach cause of death believe to be trauma due to ship strike. Four dead gray whales have washed ashore San Francisco Bay Area beaches in the last nine days and experts said Friday, April 9, 2021, one was struck by a ship. They were trying to determine how the other three died. "It's alarming to respond to four dead gray whales in just over a week because it really puts into perspective the current challenges faced by this species," says Dr. Pádraig Duignan, Director of Pathology at The Marine Mammal Center.(The Marine Mammal Center via AP)
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Four dead gray whales have washed onto San Francisco Bay Area beaches in the last nine days.

Experts say the carcass of a 41-foot adult female gray whale landed at San Francisco’s Crissy Field on March 31.

A second adult female was found last Saturday in Moss Beach in San Mateo County.

A third was found Wednesday floating near the Berkeley Marina and the following day one washed up in Marin County’s Muir Beach. Friday's whale was stuck by a ship.

Experts haven't determined how the other three died.

