7 rescued and 2 dead after boat capsized near San Diego coast

(KERO) — Seven people were rescued and at least two people died after their boat capsized off the California coast on Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard believes it was a panga boat involved in a human smuggling operation.

Nine suspected undocumented immigrants were pulled from the frigid Pacific Ocean and two died on the shoreline after CPR attempts failed.

A tenth person is suspected missing in the water according to the U.S. border patrol.

Several agencies like San Diego Firefighters, and lifeguard from both Imperial Beach and San Diego helped the Coast Guard and Border Patrol in the rescue.

The panga boat involved is a kind of fishing vessel that has been used before in human trafficking cases.