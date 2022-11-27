Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

7 rescued and 2 dead after boat capsized near San Diego coast

Latest California news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Nov 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-27 13:12:30-05

(KERO) — Seven people were rescued and at least two people died after their boat capsized off the California coast on Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard believes it was a panga boat involved in a human smuggling operation.

Nine suspected undocumented immigrants were pulled from the frigid Pacific Ocean and two died on the shoreline after CPR attempts failed.

A tenth person is suspected missing in the water according to the U.S. border patrol.

Several agencies like San Diego Firefighters, and lifeguard from both Imperial Beach and San Diego helped the Coast Guard and Border Patrol in the rescue.

The panga boat involved is a kind of fishing vessel that has been used before in human trafficking cases.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Thursday, December 1st at 6 PM