80 guns seized during sexual assault investigation in Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say detectives investigating the sexual abuse of a teenage girl seized over 80 firearms and more than 50,000 rounds of ammunition after serving a search warrant at the suspect’s home.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday deputies arrested 55-year-old Michael Abbott, of Pebble Beach, last week after finding the cache of weapons at his home. The office says detectives began investigating Abbott after the teenager reported the abuse to authorities in November.

It was not immediately known if Abbott has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. No one answered Wednesday at a telephone number listed for him.