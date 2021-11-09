AAA predicts busy roadways in SoCal for Thanksgiving holiday travel

(KERO) — Travel is continuing to rebound quickly from the pandemic.

The Automobile Club of Southern California is projecting that 4.4 million Southern Californians will be on the roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nationwide AAA is projecting this Thanksgiving to be the third-busiest on record with 53.4 million travelers.

And as for Southern California this will make it the second busiest travel volume on record.

"It is a remarkable comeback for travel, especially considering the cruises and some other modes of transportation have only recently restarted. for those who are planning to travel this holiday season or even next year, the auto club strongly recommends that people not wait to book trips because there are deals and availability that are being offered right now that will go fast," said Doug Shupe from AAA.

According to AAA, Southern California travelers will be paying the highest gas prices ever for this time of year for their holiday trips.