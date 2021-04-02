Annual survey shows 2021 water levels are near historic lows

Officials measured what's known as a "Snow Water Equivalent" which is used to forecast the water supply. The results have officials concerned with summer not far away.

The measurement is now at 59% of its average level for April first, but it was better than it was last year when the reading was 52%. But that's still near a historic low for the state.

"For water year 2021, California has received about 50% of average precipitation, which currently ties for the third direst year on record," said Sean de Guzman from the California Department of Water Resources.

California's major water reservoirs are at around 50% of their capacity but the state is better prepared for a dry year, partly because of lessons learned from earlier droughts.