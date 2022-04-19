Are 'vanpools' the answer to rising gas prices?

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KERO) — As gas prices rise some California communities are turning to carpool or "vanpool" options to help save their wallets.

Vanpools are taking off in San Diego, with over 350 of them on the road each morning.

Now, the San Diego Regional Planning Agency is helping facilitate carpools. Drivers can pay to rent a van from the agency and that monthly rental payment covers maintenance costs and insurance.

Passengers also pay a monthly fee to be able to use the service each day. The average cost for passengers to take part is about $100 each month.