Armed man killed by police during Paso Robles barricade

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man who fired at officers after barricading himself in a Paso Robles apartment was shot and killed by a SWAT team early Tuesday.

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Steven Adam Calderon of Los Angeles. Police say they were called to an apartment complex around 4 p.m. Monday when the man discharged a firearm from a balcony.

Authorities say the man threatened to shoot his girlfriend and fired several shots at officers trying to negotiate with him. P

olice Chief Ty Lewis says the officers had no choice when the man ignored commands and reached for his gun.