Arrest in 2020 shooting death near Southern California park

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man near a Southern California park in 2020.

Thirty-two-year-old Cedric Omarr Dempsey was found with a gunshot wound to the head behind Bordwell Park in Riverside.

On Saturday, SWAT officers arrested Arthur Lawrence Akins III at a Riverside apartment, police say in a statement.

He could face charges including murder and weapons violations.

It isn't known Sunday if Akins has an attorney.

Riverside police didn’t immediately identify a possible motive or say what led detectives to identify Akins as a suspect.