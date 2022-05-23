Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Arrest in 2020 shooting death near Southern California park

Arrest (FILE)
23ABC News
File image showing a person in handcuffs.
Arrest (FILE)
Posted at 8:16 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 23:16:45-04

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man near a Southern California park in 2020.

Thirty-two-year-old Cedric Omarr Dempsey was found with a gunshot wound to the head behind Bordwell Park in Riverside.

On Saturday, SWAT officers arrested Arthur Lawrence Akins III at a Riverside apartment, police say in a statement.

He could face charges including murder and weapons violations.

It isn't known Sunday if Akins has an attorney.

Riverside police didn’t immediately identify a possible motive or say what led detectives to identify Akins as a suspect.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!