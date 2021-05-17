Watch
Arrest made after pepper-spray used at pro-Palestine rally

Posted at 2:46 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 17:46:43-04

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in California arrested a man accused of pepper-spraying a group of people rallying over the weekend in Fresno in support of Palestine.

The Fresno Bee reported 62-year-old Brian Lee Turner was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of assault with a caustic chemical or flammable substance.

Fresno police say Turner is believed to be a man seen on video spraying something through a rolled-down car window toward protesters in another vehicle Saturday. It was not immediately known if Turner has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

No one answered Monday at a number listed for him.

