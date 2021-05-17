Watch
Arson arrest made in LA wildfire that forced evacuations

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
A firefighting helicopter prepares to drop water onto a wildfire in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 11:29 AM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 14:44:01-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a Los Angeles wildfire that forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years.

The cause of the fire in steep, inaccessible terrain near Topanga State Park had been deemed suspicious after officials discovered two ignition points about an hour apart.

No buildings have been damaged and no injuries have been reported. But about 500 homes remain under threat.

By Monday, the fire had charred a little over 2 square miles of brush and trees. There is no containment.

