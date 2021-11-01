Watch
Baby seal rescued from street in Northern California

Maggie Mooney-Seus/AP
Posted at 2:12 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 17:12:28-04

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — A northern fur seal pup was recovering Monday at a marine life rehabilitation center after a harrowing weekend in San Rafael where she was almost hit by a car.

The baby seal was spotted Saturday by police officers near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge moments after she flapped across the roadway narrowly avoiding being hit by several cars.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the seal pup, nicknamed “Ivy,” was rescued by volunteers with the Marine Mammal Center and taken to their facility in Sausalito.

It was not known how the pup made its way onto San Rafael streets.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
