Bay Area artist spreads love, smiles through her 'heartwork'

Janie McCauley/AP
Artist Deirdre Freeman poses in her studio in Alameda, Calif., Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Freeman, who has hung over 120 pieces of artwork on telephone poles to spread joy to others, says, "It's starting a love and kindness movement, which is what we need." (AP Photo/Janie McCauley)
Deirdre Freeman
Posted at 9:47 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 12:47:25-04

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Deirdre Freeman walks the mile from her home, lugging a large, colorful painting and tote bag carrying her necessary supplies — a hammer and nails.

She has already carefully chosen a busy intersection to hang her largest “heartwork” painting yet on a telephone pole in hopes of reaching as many people as possible to put smiles on faces and simply spread some much-needed love to the masses.

This acrylic on canvas is 18 inches by 24 inches with a red heart over whimsical designs.

This project all began two years ago with Freeman cutting small paper hearts and sending them all over the world.

