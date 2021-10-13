Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Biden tries to tame inflation by having L.A. port open 24/7

items.[0].image.alt
Jae C. Hong/AP
Containers are stacked at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
Supply Chains
Posted at 3:58 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 18:58:31-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles in hopes of ending the logjam of ships waiting to unload. It is part of his effort to reassure America that he can tame high inflation.

The supply chain squeeze has caused climbing prices and delays in delivery that are threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping. Prices are jumping in large part because container ships are stranded at ports and unloaded goods are waiting for trucks.

The White House has finalized an agreement for the Port of Los Angeles to become a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week operation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
How You Can Donate

Find Out How You Can Donate Books to Local Kids