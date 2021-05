JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Searchers have found a body in a remote northeastern area of Joshua Tree National Park.

The National Park Service says several articles of clothing were found in the area, leading to discovery of the body early Wednesday afternoon by a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew. Identification of the body is pending.

A search has been underway since Sunday for a 20-year-old Oceanside man who began a hike on May 16.