Border patrol agent convicted of using excessive force

File image shows a border patrol vehicle guarding a border fence.
Posted at 12:02 PM, Mar 10, 2022
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. border patrol agent who threw a driver to the ground at a crossing from Mexico into Southern California has been convicted of using unreasonable force and lying on his report.

The U.S. attorney's office says Marcos Valenzuela was convicted Wednesday for a 2019 incident at the Calexico West Port of Entry.

Prosecutors say Valenzuela pulled a driver from his car, shoved him, wrapped an arm around his chest and neck, threw him to the ground and landed on top of him.

They also say Valenzuela filed a false report claiming the man was aggressive and resisted arrest.

