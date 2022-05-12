Watch
Bracing for her future: Human medicine rescues giraffe

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP
This Feb. 10, 2022, image released by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows Msituni, a giraffe calf born with an unusual disorder that caused her legs to bend the wrong way, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, north of San Diego.
Posted at 2:21 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 17:21:40-04

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (AP) — In the 30 years that Ara Mirzaian has worked with orthotics, he has never had a patient like this: A baby giraffe.

The calf was born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park with an unusual disorder that caused her front limb to bend the wrong way. But as of this week, she can run along like the other giraffes after zoo staff reached out to experts in orthotics at the Hanger Clinic, where Mirzaian works.

He was part of a team that helped design braces for the giraffe that corrected the problem. The case is the latest example of zoos turning to medical experts who treat humans to aid ailing animals.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
