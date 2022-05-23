Bureau of Land Management Bakersfield issues fire prevention order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With dry conditions in Kern County, the Bureau of Land Management Bakersfield has issued a fire prevention order.

The order prohibits:

No campfires, barbecues or open fires, except in a developed campground. Portable stoves with gas, jelled petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid California campfire permit available free at all BLM, U.S. Forest Service and CAL FIRE offices, or at https://www.readyforwildfire.org/prevent-wildfire/campfire-safety/.

No motorized vehicles off BLM designated roads or trails.

No tools powered by internal combustion engines off BLM designated roads or trails (such as chainsaws or lawn mowers).

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or at a developed recreation site, or other designated areas.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

The order also includes limits on some firearm use too, banning the possession or use of any steel jacketed ammunition.

The order applies to all public lands under the Bureau of Land Management's jurisdiction and it's set to go into effect Monday, May 23rd.

"Fire restrictions primarily affect BLM-managed public lands located within the jurisdiction of the Bakersfield Field Office (in eastern Fresno, western Kern, Kings, Madera, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties, including the Carrizo Plain National Monument, Keysville Special Recreation Management Area, Lake Isabella and San Joaquin River Gorge) and the Central Coast Field Office (in western Fresno, Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz counties including Panoche, Tumey and Griswold hills)."

A listing of fire restrictions throughout BLM California is available at http://ow.ly/RQVm50JcYrV. For specific questions, please contact the Bakersfield Field Office at 661-391-6000 or Central Coast Field Office at 831-582-2200.