CA Bill increasing veterans' access to health care signed by governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California State Senator Shannon Grove (R - Bakersfield) has announced in a statement that SB 1195, introduced by Grove, has been signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The bill is aimed at improving access to health care for veterans.

SB 1195 requires the California Department of Veteran's Affairs to provide more ways to bring medical clinics closer to veterans' homes. Clinics, including providers for mental health care and treatment centers for specific conditions would have to be within 30 minutes of a veteran home campus.

Grove praised the signing of the bill.

"Since the founding of our nation, we have relied on the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom," said Grove. "When our veterans return home, we want to make sure that critical treatments and mental health services are accessible."

The law is set to take effect in January of 2023.