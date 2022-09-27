Watch Now
NewsCovering California

Actions

CA Governor signs legislation to help improve economic opportunities for undocumented Californians

A view of the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
SACRAMENTO, CA - FEBRUARY 19: A view of the California State Capitol February 19, 2009 in Sacramento, California. After days of wrangling, the California State Senate secured the necessary two-thirds majority to pass a $41 billion budget after Sen. Abel Maldonado (R-Santa Maria) broke party lines and voted for the budget. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A view of the California State Capitol in Sacramento, California
Posted at 5:02 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 20:21:03-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that he has signed legislation that he hopes will support immigrants, advance equity and expand opportunity, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The legislation will, among other things, give undocumented Californians the ability to obtain a state ID. The governor expects that this will allow for more undocumented Californians to meaningfully participate in their communities and the economy.

In addition to state identification, the legislation improves access to education for immigrant students, legal assistance for low income individuals and families, removing barriers to street vendors obtaining public health permits, multilingual social services and OSHA workplace postings, and an alternate plea scheme for undocumented defendants that mitigates particular harm for noncitizen Californians.

“California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status,” said Newsom. “We’re a state of refuge, a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants. That’s why i’m proud to announce the signing of today’s bills to further support our immigrant community, which makes our state stronger every single day.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Give a Child a Book

Give a Child a Book