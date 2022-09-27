CA Governor signs legislation to help improve economic opportunities for undocumented Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that he has signed legislation that he hopes will support immigrants, advance equity and expand opportunity, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

The legislation will, among other things, give undocumented Californians the ability to obtain a state ID. The governor expects that this will allow for more undocumented Californians to meaningfully participate in their communities and the economy.

In addition to state identification, the legislation improves access to education for immigrant students, legal assistance for low income individuals and families, removing barriers to street vendors obtaining public health permits, multilingual social services and OSHA workplace postings, and an alternate plea scheme for undocumented defendants that mitigates particular harm for noncitizen Californians.

“California is expanding opportunity for everyone, regardless of immigration status,” said Newsom. “We’re a state of refuge, a majority-minority state, where 27 percent of us are immigrants. That’s why i’m proud to announce the signing of today’s bills to further support our immigrant community, which makes our state stronger every single day.”