Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California advances bill aimed at massive unemployment fraud

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, unionized hospitality workers wait in line in a basement garage to apply for unemployment benefits at the Hospitality Training Academy in Los Angeles. California lawmakers on Thursday, April 8, 2021, advanced what they called commonsense legislation requiring two state agencies to share information aimed at helping stop billions of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment fraud. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
California Unemployment Fraud
Posted at 1:58 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 16:58:25-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are advancing what they call commonsense legislation requiring two state agencies to share information aimed at helping stop billions of dollars in pandemic-related unemployment fraud.

The measure that cleared its first committee Thursday would require the beleaguered Employment Development Department to crosscheck unemployment applications with inmate records to identify fraudulent claims.

State officials approved at least $810 million in the names of roughly 45,000 inmates, some of them on death row.

A state audit in January put the toll at more than double the amount previously reported by the state. At least 35 other states already cross-match unemployment claims.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

23ABC Senior Food Drive