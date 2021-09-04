Watch
California advances bill to strip badges from bad officers

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, police hold their clubs as they form a line in front of supporters of President Donald Trump on Election Day in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, the California state Assembly approved SB2, a bill by Democratic state Sen. Steven Bradford that would create a mandatory new state license, or certification, that could be revoked so law enforcement officers cannot simply move to another department. The measure now goes to the Senate. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Policing Reforms California
Posted at 5:18 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 20:18:43-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bad law enforcement officers could permanently lose their badges under a bill that was advanced by California lawmakers.

The vote on Friday came nearly a year after a similar measure died in the waning hours of the legislative session.

California remains one of just four states without a way of decertifying officers despite nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis that have driven reform efforts.

The state Assembly approved what has become the marquee criminal justice reform measure of this legislative session.

That sends a softened version back to the Senate for a final vote before the Legislature adjourns for the year on September 10th.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
