California attorney general will examine killing by police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s new attorney general will review the fatal shooting of a San Francisco Bay Area man. Police say they initially thought he was carrying a handgun in his waistband but actually had a hammer.

Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday repeatedly criticized Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams for not conducting her own review. He says she was fully capable of reviewing last year’s death of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa by Vallejo police but chose not to do so.

Abrams said the case needed an independent review to restore public trust.

Monterrosa was suspected of stealing from a pharmacy amid national protests.