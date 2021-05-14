Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

California attorney general will examine killing by police

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Kitagaki Jr./AP
FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks in Sacramento, Calif. California's new attorney general on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, promised more action on hate crimes, saying there is "a state of crisis" because of increases in attacks on Asian Americans since the coronavirus entered the U.S. after originating in China. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool, File)
Rob Bonta
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 14:55:38-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s new attorney general will review the fatal shooting of a San Francisco Bay Area man. Police say they initially thought he was carrying a handgun in his waistband but actually had a hammer.

Attorney General Rob Bonta on Thursday repeatedly criticized Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams for not conducting her own review. He says she was fully capable of reviewing last year’s death of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa by Vallejo police but chose not to do so.

Abrams said the case needed an independent review to restore public trust.

Monterrosa was suspected of stealing from a pharmacy amid national protests.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran