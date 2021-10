GORDA, Calif. (KERO) — Gas prices have climbed above $4 a gallon in Kern County and even higher in some rural areas.

But that's nothing if you live on the northern coast. The town of Gorda is located along the coast and is 40 minutes north of San Simeon.

The only gas station in town currently has regular gas for $7.59 a gallon.

A sign next to the gas station states that the next station is 40 miles north and 12 miles south.