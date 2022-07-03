Watch Now
California councilman gives away free gas

Councilman offers gas to residents
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jul 03, 2022
COMPTON, Calif (KERO) — Of Friday when the statewide gas tax hike took effect, a Compton City councilman held a free gas giveaway for local residents.

Councilman Andre Spicer was at the Z-Y oil station in Compton bright and early Friday morning offering free gas, which attracted so many drivers, the nearby streets were completely gridlocked.

Organizers at the event say they gave away about five thousand dollars worth of gas, capping individual cars out at $50 dollars.

Spicer says he hopes to hold more events like these in the future. As of this morning, the statewide average for a gallon of gas is $6.24, according to AAA.

Here in Kern, our countywide average is even higher than California as a whole, coming in at $6.30.

And despite gas prices hitting a national record earlier in June, AAA is predicting that 42 million Americans will take a road-trip this holiday weekend.

